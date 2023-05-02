6
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Lands minister gives updates on Ghana's forest reserves, galamsey fight

Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor is Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor is currently updating the country on the state of forest reserves in Ghana.

He among other things is among other things, addressing issues regarding land degradation and deforestation which is depleting the country's forest reserves.

He has reiterated government's efforts to ensure the country's land and forest reserves are preserved.

Mr. Jinapor is speaking at the Information Ministry.

Also to speak is head of the Forestry Commission.

Watch a livestream of the program here:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians