LIVESTREAMED: Mahama meets representatives of Organised Labour in Kumasi

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has been in the capital town of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, over the past few days.

Mahama, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, led his party in a massive walk and rally to sell his major policy proposal for the 2024 general elections, the 24-hour economy policy.



He is now engaging members of the Trade Union Congress of Ghana (TUC) in the Ashanti Region in Kumsaid.



Mahama, a former President of Ghana, is expected to address the challenges members of organised labour are facing in the country as well as sell his policies, including the 24-hour economy proposal, to them.

BAI/OGB