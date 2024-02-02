News

News
8

LIVESTREAMED: Mahama takes ‘Building Ghana’ tour to the Upper East Region

Video Archive
Fri, 2 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

Mahama, a former President of Ghana, is now holding a town hall meeting with residents of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

The former president earlier today, Friday, February 2, 2024, had a community engagement with residents of Zuarungu.

Watch a livestream of the event below:

