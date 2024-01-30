LIVESTREAMED: Mahama takes campaign to Akufo-Addo’s home region

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has resumed his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ campaign tour.

Mahama is now taking his campaign to the Eastern Region, the home region of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following his ‘successful’ tour in the Ashanti Region, the 'World Bank' of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Former President Mahama will earlier today, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, interact with farmers and fishmongers at the Frankadua Market Square in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region.



He is now engaging drivers and traders at the Odumase Lorry Park and Agormenya RC in the Lower Manya Constituency.



Watch a livestream of the event below:









