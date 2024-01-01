LIVESTREAMED: 'Master prophet' Nigel Gaisie drops 2024 prophecies

Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, is delivering his much-awaited 2024 New Year prophecies at a crossover service at the head office of his church in Accra, Ghana

From GhanaWeb tracking, he is delivering a series of 2023 prophecies that came to pass ahead of the new set of prophecies for 2024.



This year being an election year has been instructive as many await Gaisie’s pronouncements on the outcome of the 2024 presidential race especially.



Thousands, if not millions of Ghanaians are expected to attend church services across the country as churches and places of worship hold special prayers to usher in the new year, 2024.



Crossover or Watchnight services have become popular in Ghana over the last few years with believers keenly awaiting what specific prophets will release by way of prophecies.

These prophecies have become a mainstay by particular preachers who have often prophesied publicly about matters that will play out during the year as revealed to them by God.



They have often prophesied from the global, continental, sub-continental and on national affairs, some going on to even personal matters in the case of specific congregants.



Watch the livestream below:



