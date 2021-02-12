LIVESTREAMED: Matthew Opoku Prempeh faces Parliament's Appointment Committee

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the minister-nominee for Energy is before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to answer questions on why he deserves the position.

He becomes the third person to be vetted on day three of vetting the 46 minister-designate appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after winning a second term mandate is in the process of forming a new government for his second term presidency.



Napo as he is popularly known previously held the position of Education Minister.

He will be grilled on key issues in the energy sector including the state of VRA, the oil sector, the PDS deal, among others.



