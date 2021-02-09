LIVESTREAMED: Ministers Press Briefing on coronavirus

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is holding the Tuesday edition of this week's Press Briefing on Ghana’s COVID-19 fight.

The country in recent weeks has seen its numbers surge and that has caused general concerns on the side of government and the public.



Currently, Ghana has 6,707 active cases and a cumulative case count of 72,328.



The number of recorded deaths is 472 whiles 65,149 of the cumulative cases have been recorded as recovered.



Government has so far reintroduced some restrictions on social gatherings and activities.