General News

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information Press Briefing

The Ministry of Information is hosting a press briefing which is being addressed by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The platform is to give the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah the opportunity to brief the nation on activities undertaken by her ministry in ensuring a clean Ghana as well as quality water supply for the population, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period.



Watch live the Minister's Press Briefing Below

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.