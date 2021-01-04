LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information Press Briefing on Coronavirus

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Information Ministry of the Republic of Ghana is once again providing an update on the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Coming a day after the president’s address to the nation announcing the reopening of schools after several months of closure, today’s update is expected to throw more light on the president’s statement and provide more details as to how government intends to ensure a safe reopening of schools, whiles ensuring spread of the virus is properly managed.



Per the president’s account, Ghana has 879 active cases, of which 18 are severely ill.



The country’s death as at the time of the president’s 21st update stood at 336.



He further stated that 674,812 tests have been conducted so far, of which about 55,220 tested positive.

Today's press briefing is being held at the Independence Square in Accra.



Watch today’s Information Ministry’s Press Briefing below:



