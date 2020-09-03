0
General News Thu, 3 Sep 2020

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information Press Conference

Pius Covid Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

The Ministry of Information is currently holding the Thursday edition of its biweekly COVID-19 press conference.

The press conference being hosted at the ministry’s head office in Accra is being addressed by officials of various agencies and ministries involved in the nation's COVID-19 fight.

Issues being addressed today mainly has to do with the Antigen testing deployed at the Kotoka International Airport and the required cost of $150.

The press conference will also give an update on the success of the airports operations and measures implemented to curb the importation and spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

