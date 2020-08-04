General News

LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information holds Founders' Day Public Lecture

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Ministry of Information has today, August 4 held a public lecture to commemorate the Founders' Day celebrations.

The statutory public holiday is celebrated after the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019. The holiday which was celebrated on September 21st was first known as Founders' Day.



In 1874, Britain took control over parts of Ghana, naming them the British Gold Coast.



The British were weakened by the efforts of World War II and following a rising desire for independence, Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence, on March 6th 1957.



August 4th has been chosen as the date for Founders' Day as it marks two important events in Ghana's history.



It is the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred "Paa" Grant.

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye addressed today's Founders' Day Public lecture.



The OverLord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama was the invited guest at the lecture.



Watch the livestreamed video of the event here:





