LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information press conference

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information has held a press conference on Ghana's efforts to host a consultative meeting on the ongoing political impasse in Mali.

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's election as ECOWAS Chairman last week in Niger.



The Consultative meeting which will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Peduase will be the president's first official assignment after his election.



Meanwhile, ECOWAS mediators have moved to resolve Mali’s political impasse that erupted last month demanding President Keita’s resignation.



The ECOWAS delegation held a marathon weekend of talks in Bamako in their latest bid to calm tensions and called on the government, the opposition and civil society to work together.