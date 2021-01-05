LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information update on Presidential and Parliamentary inauguration

The Ministry of information is holding a press briefing to provide an update on arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of the swearing-in of President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President-Elect, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Parliamentarians and Speakers on January 7, 2021.

The press briefing is being addressed by institutions involved in the organization of the ceremony including security agencies and various agencies.



