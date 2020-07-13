LIVESTREAMED: NDC weekly press briefing

Politics Mon, 13 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
The opposition National Democratic Congress is holding its 7th weekly briefing to discuss the country's situation as far as the fight against the Coronavirus is concerned.
National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi addresses the media to highlight some of the issues.
Watch a live stream of the press briefing here:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- We’ll bring all our people on board – Opoku-Agyemang
- Stop smuggling people into Ajumako Enyan Essiam to register- NDC warns NPP
- Flashback: We 'eat' roads – Mahama tells critics
- NDC will just ‘use’ Prof Jane for ‘Fante votes’ & ‘dump’ her like late Amissah-Arthur - NPP MP
- NDC unveils 2020 campaign team
- Read all related articles