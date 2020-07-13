Politics

LIVESTREAMED: NDC weekly press briefing

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress is holding its 7th weekly briefing to discuss the country's situation as far as the fight against the Coronavirus is concerned.

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi addresses the media to highlight some of the issues.



Watch a live stream of the press briefing here:

