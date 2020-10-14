LIVESTREAMED: NSMQ2020 champions visit Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

The NSMQ winners visited the Jubilee House today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has this evening at 4:00pm hosted the newly crowned 2020 winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Presbyterian Boys SHS-Legon at the Jubilee House.

The visit to the Presidency followed an invitation by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when Presec Legon won the NSMQ aided by a vigorous old student's campaign dubbed: “Let’s Talk About Six.”



The school was represented by Daniel Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah, and Isaac Gyamfi, who defeated Adisadel College and Opoku Ware SHS in the grand finale of the competition.



President Akufo-Addo after the contest congratulated the winners via his offical Facebook page and looked “forward to welcoming them to the Jubilee House soon”.



“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon,” he wrote on his Twitter timeline.

The Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School-Legon won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009 & 2020.



Watch the video below:



