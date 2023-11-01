LIVESTREAMED: National Cathedral Board of Trustees updates Ghanaians on status of project

Current state of the National Cathedral project

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana is updating the public on the status of the project.

The Board is expected to address recent issues on the construction of the cathedral including the recent resignation of some members of the Board of Trustees.



The address is being led by the Executive Director of the Secretariat, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah; together with Apostle Opoku Onyinah, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.



BAI/AE