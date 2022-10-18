LIVESTREAMED: Newly appointed Supreme Court Justices face Appointments Committee

Ghana's supreme court

The four Judges nominated to the Supreme Court bench by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are being vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The nominees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all from the Appeal court. The only High Court judge who made the list is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.



They were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration after Speaker Bagbin announced their nominations in the House in July.

Their appointment followed pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.



