LIVESTREAMED: Newly appointed Supreme Court Justices face Appointments Committee

Supreme Court 23 Ghana's supreme court

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The four Judges nominated to the Supreme Court bench by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are being vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The vetting commenced on October 18, 2022, and so far two nominees have successfully completed their vetting awaiting approval.

They are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice George Kingsley Koomso.

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu who is the only High Court judge are to be vetted today.

Their appointment followed pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.

