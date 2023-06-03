1
LIVESTREAMED: Newsfile on Joy News

Sat, 3 Jun 2023

Today's edition of Newsfile with Samson Lardy Anyenini focuses on the recent verdict by the Supreme Court ruling that the forced leave given to former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo was 'unconstitutional and null and void.'

The verdict which comes after some three years after the action was taken has been met with mixed feelings but Mr Domelevo has indicated that that he feels vindicated by the decision.

Part of the conversation will entail, NDC recently ousted MP for Assin North, James Gyake Quayson and his decision to re-contest the seat in a by-election set to take place in June this year.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
