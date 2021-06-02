LIVESTREAMED: Obour takes over GhanaWeb's social media, speaks on road accidents

Wed, 2 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour has joined GhanaWeb’s campaign to reduce the number of road accidents in the country.
Today, he takes over GhanaWeb’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to advocate for road safety in Ghana.
Had any experiences on the state of the deplorable roads? Get interactive, share your experiences, thoughts, and recommendations.
Below is the livestreaming video;
