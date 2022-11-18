LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta appears before censure motion committee

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is before an 8-member ad hoc committee of parliament.
The minister is appearing to answer various grounds serving as a basis for a censure motion moved against him by the minority in parliament.
The grounds among other things include mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and breaching the country’s financial act.
The 8-member ad hoc committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.
Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.
Watch proceedings below:
GA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Ofori-Atta hearing: PIAC insists paying US$100m oil money into ‘offshore' account ‘contrary to law’
- Claims Gabby 'coached' a smart man like me insulting, atrocious — KT Hammond
- Ofori-Atta censure sitting: NPP MP 'repelled' over question based on amended law
- Ofori-Atta didn't make payments of oil revenue into offshore account - GNPC
- Ofori-Atta didn't pay any oil revenue into offshore account - GNPC rep
- Read all related articles