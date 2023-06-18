7
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta updates Ghanaians on IMF deal, economy

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta.png Minter of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minter of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, would be updating Ghanaians on the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

The Executive Board of the IMF unanimously approved the $3 billion bailout for Ghana at a meeting on Wednesday [May 17, 2023] in Washington.

$600 million out of the $3 billion loan was disbursed on the day of the approval of the bailout, and $350 million would be disbursed every six months for the three-year programme.

The $350 is, however, subject to the government of Ghana meeting stated targets and conditions.

Watch a livestream of Ofori-Atta’s update below:



IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: