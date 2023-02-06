LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta updates Ghanaians on the economy

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is updating Ghanaians on the measures that the government is putting in place to get the country out of the current economic hardship.

Ofori-Atta is expected to provide an update on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) which he has stated is critical to the nation getting the $3 billion bailout it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The government has been struggling to get the needed stakeholder to sign up for the DDEP to meet the required standard and has extended the deadline for the programme several times.



This update comes after the minister warned pensioner bondholders who had picketed at his ministry warned of the consequences of Ghana not making significant progress in the bailout it is seeking from the Fund by the end of March 2023.



According to him, if the government does not go to the Fund with something concrete by March, the economic meltdown seen in 2022 might be seen again, citinewsroom.com reports.

Watch the livestream of Ofori-Atta's update below:







