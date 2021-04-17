LIVESTREAMED: One-week memorial service for the late Micheal Kofi Asiamah

The late Michael Kofi Asiamah

A one-week memorial service is being held in honour of 13-year-old, Michael Kofi Asiamah who recently died days after undergoing a successful surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Cordelia Ama Selormey, mother of Michael earlier on April 3, 2021 made a Facebook post pleading for support to enable her son undergo the surgery and within hours many took to social media to garner and solicit funds.



The target of the crowdfunding campaign was surpassed following several days of the persistent social media campaign. A GoFundMe account was created in Michael's name alongside advertised phone numbers for electronic money contributions.



Personalities like Sarkodie, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Joe Mettle, Gary Al-Smith, Kokui Hanson among others all joined the effort to solicit the funds but Micheal’s mother, Cordelia Ama Selormey on April 10, 2021 took to her Facebook to announce that her son had sadly passed on.



Ama Serlormey explained that Micheal, a few days after a successful surgery began to complain about some chest pains and within hours, he succumbed to death.

The memorial service for Micheal Kofi Asiamah is currently being held at the Makarios Cathedral in East Legon.



Watch a stream of the event below:



