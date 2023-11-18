LIVESTREAMED: Opening ceremony of Post-Budget Workshop for Members of Parliament

Members of Parliament will this weekend participate in a two-day post-budget workshop to study and equip their skills in scrutinizing the 2024 budget.

This will enhance and enrich the debate on the floor of the house.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 Budget and Finance Statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



Debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the year ending December 31st December 2024 is scheduled to commence on November 21, 2023.

