LIVESTREAMED: Oppong Nkrumah, GJA boss and others speak at review meeting on Media Support Programme

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information is holding a stakeholder engagement on the impact of media support programmes, today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

According to the ministry, the meeting, which would be on the theme “Assessing the Impact of the Media Support Programmes”, is to examine the key issues affecting the media industry.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; the president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour; and the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, are all expected to be at the programme.



