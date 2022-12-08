LIVESTREAMED: Parliament debates on censure motion against Finance Minister

The Parliament of Ghana is currently holding a debate on a censure motion filed by the minority side of the house against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

An 8-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, held a public hearing where proponents of the motion and the embattled minister testified.



The House, having received the committee's report, is holding a debate following which a resolution of a vote of censure is expected to be passed via secret voting.



The debate in the House will primarily concern whether or not a vote of censure should be held to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.



The motion against Ken Ofori-Atta is grounded, among other things, on accusations of financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy against the minister.



Watch the proceedings in parliament below:













GA/DA