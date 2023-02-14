LIVESTREAMED: Parliament grilling Ursula Owusu on SIM card registration, others

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

This will be the 5th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. The pensioner individual bondholders are expected to picket at Parliament today. The Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu, is also expected to answer questions about happening in her sector including the SIM card re-registration exercise.



The House is also expected to discuss issues concerning the Bank of Ghana printing money for the government and the appearance of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at the House to answer questions on the government debt exchange programme.



IB/BOG