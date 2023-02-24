1
LIVESTREAMED: Parliament presents business order for February 27 to March 3

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Friday, February 9, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The House is also expected to look at the order of business for the ensuing week, Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3, 2023

Also, some central government ministers and heads of state institutions are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happening in their sectors

IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
