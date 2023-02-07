5
LIVESTREAMED: Parliament reconvenes, Ato Forson takes over as minority leader

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana will resume sittings today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 following its break over the Christmas holidays.

This will be the first meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

Also, the minority caucus of the House is expected to introduce its new leadership to the House. The House is also expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

