LIVESTREAMED: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister nominee, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is currently before the Appointment Committee of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey is being vetted by the Committee in fulfillment of the 1992 constitution requirements.



The four-time Member of Parliament has been renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the position she held in the president's first term.



The Minister nominee is among 46 others whose names the president has sent to parliament for vetting and approval to occupy various Regional and other ministerial portfolios.

She is the fourth person to be vetted on the list.



