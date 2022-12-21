0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament to approve Appropriation bill for 2023 budget

Video Archive
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

Today's sitting will be the 36th sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Parliament.

Members of the House are expected to continue the approval of budgetary allocations to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The House is also to debate and approve the Appropriation bill for the 2023 Budget and Economic Statement.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

Watch the Livestream of the proceeding below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: