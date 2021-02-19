LIVESTREAMED: Parliament vets Agric Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The President’s nominee for Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Dr Akoto is one of the former ministers of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term administration whose mandates are set to be renewed pending parliament’s approval.



Dr Akoto over the last four years held the same position and was responsible for overseeing the implementation of several policies of the government in the Agric sector.



The nominee has severally touted his achievement at the ministry as having ensured a reduction in food shortage in the country over the last four years.

Watch the nominees vetting below:



