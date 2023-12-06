LIVESTREAMED: Parliamentary proceedings continue with approval of 2024 budget still hanging

Members of Parliament have resumed sitting today, Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to continue work on bills and other documents before it.

The house has still not approved the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement, which was presented by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on November 15, 2023.



The majority caucus of the house has reportedly ordered all of its members who have travelled abroad to return in order to get the numbers for the approval of the budget, which is seeing a strong opposition from the minority caucus.



