LIVESTREAMED: Part 2 of Kennedy Agyapong on KSM Show

This week’s edition of the KSM Show is a continuation of the interview with former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

On last week’s episode, Kennedy Agyapong spoke about his experience in the 2023 flagbearer race, including his vision and feelings of betrayal.



The interview continues this week with host KSM posing questions about the personal life, politics, and presidential ambitions of the career politician and businessman.

Watch the interview below:



