LIVESTREAMED: Paul Adom-Otchere takes on Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1. Anas’ ‘Galamsey Economy’: Quality, density, currency and sincerity

2. Mahama v Duffuor: The Liverpool, Arsenal analogy [Editorial]

3. Black Stars World Cup squad analysis

Watch the Livestream below:

