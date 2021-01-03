LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo’s 21st address on coronavirus pandemic

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Watch live as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers his 21st address on the coronavirus pandemic.

With schools set to be reopened, President Akufo-Addo’s speech will focus on the measures ought to be put in place before students across the various levels of education return to school.



The President will also touch on whether pubs, cinemas, night clubs and beaches will remain closed or be opened for business.



In his last address, President Akufo-Addo said that the country’s sea-land borders remain closed and there will be update on it.



He is also expected to speak on the vaccine and whether Ghana is in a position to make purchases.

President Akufo-Addo will also touch on the safety protocols and remind Ghanaians on the need to let their guards down.



The country's Coronavirus case count as of December 20, 2020, is 53,653, with 52,331 having recovered from the virus.



331 deaths have been recorded so far per data available on the Ghana Health Service website.



