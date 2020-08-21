General News

LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo speaks on ATL FM in Cape Coast

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has this morning spoken on Cape Coast-based ATL FM as part of a working visit to the Central Region.

This follows the President's three-day working visit to the Central Region which has witnessed a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of Elmina fishing port rehabilitation and expansion project at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.



Watch the video below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=311439900284830&extid=e3CJZOrsP4kB7zl3





