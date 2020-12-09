LIVESTREAMED: President-elect Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo just addressed the media and Ghanaians after being declared winner of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections by the EC.

He addressed the press at his Nima-based residence to a charged party supporters.



Present at the press conference was the Vice President Dr Bawumia, his family, party executives and party supporters.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



Occupying the third position is Ghana Union Movement (GUM), with 105,565 representing 0.85%



Convention People’s Party (CPP) came fourth with 12,215 (0.093%), followed by Ghana Freedom Party who polled 5,575, representing 0.042%.

Great Consolidated Popular Party is next with 3,574 (0.02%), People's National Convention with 10,887 representing 0.083%; Progressive People’s Party, 6,848 (0.052%), National Democratic Party, 6,612, (0.050%) and taking the last position is Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, 9,703 (0.074%).



The Electoral Commission indicated that these results were without those from the Techiman South constituency as they were still being contested. She, however, maintained, that even if the entire results from the said constituency was added to that of Mr. John Mahama, he would still be behind as far as the percentage margin for winning is concerned.



Watch the stream below:



