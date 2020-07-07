LIVESTREAMED: Press briefing over 992 new coronavirus cases, Accra Girls' infections

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ministry of Information has held a press briefing to provide updates on Ghana's Coronavirus case count and management.
The Ministry also touched on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's isolation period which has become necessary after at least one person within his circles tested positive for the virus.
Plans made to provide safety in schools were reiterated.
This follows recent confirmation of cases at Accra Girls Senior High. Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye earlier dismissed calls for the closure of schools that have recorded covid-19 cases since the partial reopening.
Also, plans to keep Inner Cities and Zongos safe were made known to the populace.
Watch the event below:
