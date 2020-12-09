LIVESTREAMED: Scenes from the residence of President Akufo-Addo

Wed, 9 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The residence of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been thrown into ecstasy.
This celebratory mood follows numerous projections on the outcome of the general elections going in favour of Akufo-Addo.
Meanwhile, the headquarters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is witnessing mixed feelings about the outcome of the election.
