LIVESTREAMED: Special Prosecutor 'tackles' Prof. Frimpong-Boateng on Newsfile

In the face of recent issues surrounding the alleged involvement of persons in illegal mining and controversies surrounding the work of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Special Prosecutor; Kissi Agyebeng will be on Newsfile on Joynews.
Issues regarding the alleged ‘arrests’ of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and other issues are also expected to feature in today's edition of Newsfile.
The topic is; "OSP Galamsey Corruption investigations - What is Prof Boateng's crime?".
