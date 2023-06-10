13
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Special Prosecutor 'tackles' Prof. Frimpong-Boateng on Newsfile

Video Archive
Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the face of recent issues surrounding the alleged involvement of persons in illegal mining and controversies surrounding the work of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Special Prosecutor; Kissi Agyebeng will be on Newsfile on Joynews.

Issues regarding the alleged ‘arrests’ of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and other issues are also expected to feature in today's edition of Newsfile.

The topic is; "OSP Galamsey Corruption investigations - What is Prof Boateng's crime?".

Watch a stream of the show here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: