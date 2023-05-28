0
LIVESTREAMED: The Token Tabernacle Sunday Service

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: The Token Tabernacle

The Token Tabernacle presents its live stream service!

We are so glad you could join us today. Whether you are a Christian or yet to be, we invite you to participate in this time of worship and reflection.

May you feel the love and presence of God as we come together in the community, even virtually.

Thank you for being here with us.:

Source: The Token Tabernacle
