LIVESTREAMED: The Token Tabernacle Sunday Service

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: The Token Tabernacle
The Token Tabernacle presents its live stream service!
We are so glad you could join us today. Whether you are a Christian or yet to be, we invite you to participate in this time of worship and reflection.
May you feel the love and presence of God as we come together in the community, even virtually.
Thank you for being here with us.:
Source: The Token Tabernacle
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Six communities destroyed by rainstorm in North East Region
- NDC Primaries: We don't anticipate chaos in Yagaba-Kubori constituency - Secretary
- Krobo Bloc NDC express readiness ahead of the May 13 primaries
- Value of a man increases with age – Lawyer on 80-year-old Prof Fobih's union with 27-year-old
- Nasara Coordinator assaulted by suspected party thugs in Atebubu
- Read all related articles