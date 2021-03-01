LIVESTREAMED: Vice President Bawumia and wife Samira take coronavirus vaccine

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira are next to take the jab of the Coronavirus vaccine.
The couple are set to take the shot of the AstraZeneca at the Police Hospital after the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and spouse Rebecca took the lead earlier in the day at the 37 Military Hospital.
Watch a live stream of the Vice President Bawumia and wife Samira's vaccine shot.
