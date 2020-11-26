LIVESTREAMED: Vice President Bawumia speaks on the future of Ghana's economy

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will tonight on November 26 deliver an address to the nation on the future of Ghana's economy.

The event which forms part of government's initiative is intended to provide the citizenry with key updates on government’s projects, policies and interventions.



Vice President Bawumia will be delivering the address at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, at the University of Ghana in Accra.



The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by government under the auspices of the Ministry of Information.

Join the feed below:







