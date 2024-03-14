LIVESTREAMED: Vice President launches Ghana Card Number at birth

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to launch the ‘Ghana Card Number at Birth’ initiative on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative would ensure that every child born in Ghana receives a unique identity number.



However, their Ghana Card will be handed to the child when he or she reaches 15 years old.



It formed part of efforts by the government to ensure that every Ghanaian has a Ghana card to enable them to easily access basic social services.



