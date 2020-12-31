LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Watch night service at the Empowerment Worship Centre

Prophet Gideon Danso is the Global Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC)

Watchnight or ‘cross over’ church services on December 31 are a significant part of the activities that usher Christians into the New Year.

As it is a custom in many religious countries, many Christians throng chapels and other places of worship to pray, thank, and ask God for guidance and good yields in the New Year.



The services usually draw huge crowds of people from all walks of life.



Currently happening is the watch night service at the Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC) led by their Global Lead Pastor, Prophet Gideon Danso.

Watch a Livestream of the service here:



