LIVESTREAMING: 8th Parliament; Proceedings of Friday January 22

President Akufo-Addo has released a full list of central government and regional ministers to serve in the second term of his administration pending approval by Parliament.

The list, which is made of 30 central government ministers and 16 regional ministers has been submitted to Parliament to commence its approval and confirmation proceedings.



President Akufo-Addo has also realigned seven Ministries namely, Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.



The Senior Minister's Office, however, has been abolished, a position that was previously occupied by Yaw Osafo Maafo.

The President however says he is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees for central and regional government roles.



