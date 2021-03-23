LIVESTREAMING: Achimota Rasta student, parent speak on Kofi TV

One of the students and his mother are speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani

At the back of the brouhaha surrounding the decision by authorities of Achimota School to reject the admission of three dreadlocked students, one of the students and his mother are speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

The students who had turned up at the school last Thursday as freshmen were asked to either do away with their dreadlocks or forfeit their admission.



The Ghana Education Service in an earlier statement had directed the School to rescind its decision.



However, the GES is reported to have made a U-turn on the order.

Watch the interview on Kofi TV below:



