LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo, Gnassingbé speak at 2023 Accra Reparations Conference

A scene from the 2023 Accra Reparations Conference

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is hosting the Accra Reparations Conference from November 14th to 17th, 2023.

The four-day event, themed “Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans,” is bringing together Heads of State and governments from Africa and the diaspora, alongside academia, legal experts, and civil society organizations.



The main purpose of the conference is to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of actionable strategies among diverse stakeholders to specifically address historical injustices, spanning the eras of slave trade, segregation, colonialism, apartheid, neo-colonialism, and neo-liberalism.



African leaders scheduled to attend include H.E. Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union; President Faure Essozimna Gnassigbé of Togo; General Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca of Burundi; and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission among other world leaders.



Watch a livestream of the event below:





